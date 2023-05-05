Crews battling large house fire in Fairfield

Firefighters were able to contain a portion of the fire that was getting into a wildland area.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — First responders are calling on people to keep clear of Green Valley Road and Rockville Road as firefighters battle a fire in the area.

Officials said a large home is on fire along the 4000 block of Green Valley Road. Deputy Chief John Sturdee with the Fairfield Fire Department said a portion of the fire got into a wildland area, but that part has since been contained.

Sturdee said the fire at the home is still ongoing.

Crews responded to the fire around 6:13 p.m.

