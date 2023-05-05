Crews battling large house fire in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — First responders are calling on people to keep clear of Green Valley Road and Rockville Road as firefighters battle a fire in the area.
Officials said a large home is on fire along the 4000 block of Green Valley Road. Deputy Chief John Sturdee with the Fairfield Fire Department said a portion of the fire got into a wildland area, but that part has since been contained.
Sturdee said the fire at the home is still ongoing.
Crews responded to the fire around 6:13 p.m.
