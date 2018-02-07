Firefighters have gotten the upper hand on a a fast-moving brush fire in South Sacramento.

It started in the 11000 block of Florin Road just after 5:30 p.m. Residents were asked to prepare to evacuate as the brush fire took off. However, just before 7 p.m., Metro Fire of Sacramento announced on Twitter that the fire was under control.

Those residents put on notice live in the area from Eagles Nest Road to Jackson Road to Florin Road.

The fire jumped Jackson Road (State Highway 16), according to Metro Fire of Sacramento. The fire burned just more than 200 acres of land. No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

#FlorinFire updates will be via Twitter. Fire has jumped Jackson road. Resident sigh visible flames skiing prepare for possible evacuations. — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) July 2, 2018

#FlorinFire is near Eagles Nest — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) July 2, 2018

