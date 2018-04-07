The County Fire, burning through parts of Yolo and Napa County, has brought firefighters from dozens of cities and counties to Northern California.

When they're not out "on the line", the men and women are at a base camp that's set up at the Yolo County Fairgrounds in Woodland.

“This is where we've established our incident command post,” said Capt. Dan Olson with Cal Fire.

Olson explained it took eight hours to accommodate the facility with tents, portable showers, and other stations to handle finances, logistics, as well as a place for crews to eat and sleep.

According to Cal Fire, there are more than 2,100 fire personnel battling the wildfire that’s scorched more than 70,000 acres as of Tuesday.

“The resources are coming from all over California,” Olson added. “From Southern California...all the way to the Oregon border. We have crews that have come from the state of Nevada and Oregon."

Part of the crew that’s in charge of creating fire lines are prison inmates, Olson told ABC10.

“On the northern end of this fire, we don't have the ability to drive our fire apparatus right up to where the fire is. So these crews are capable of hiking long distances, getting in there, and taking suppressive action."

