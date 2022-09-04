Customers say farewell to popular cafe Pannikin La Jolla

"It definitely is heartbreaking. We choose to look at the silver lining. The end of something doesn’t mean it’s the end of everything."

SAN DIEGO — Long lines wrapped down Girard Avenue Saturday as word spread that the very popular café, Pannikin La Jolla, is shutting its doors.

Edward Piegza and his family have come to the cafe every Saturday for the last 15 years.

"It’s literally the embodiment of La Jolla," said Piegza.

Last month, Pannikin La Jolla received a notice to vacate after owners failed to reach an agreement on lease negotiations.

"It makes me feel sad that all this history is being lost," said longtime customer, Avalee Cohen.

The impact has extended beyond just food and drinks.

"When I went to La Jolla High School, I worked at the Pannikin and managed to save enough money to go to France. It allowed me to go for six weeks. This job funded that," said another longtime customer, Allison Scull.

"Oh my God, tremendous sense of loss. Hope they find another place that will somehow create this same experience and the moments we have had," said Piegza.

Even the co-owner, Gloria Serna, has fond memories.

"My sister and I used to ditch school in Tierrasanta and come here and sit at Pannikin and go to the cove. I've also raised my kids here," said Serna. "It definitely is heartbreaking. We choose to look at the silver lining. The end of something doesn’t mean it’s the end of everything."

One silver lining: community members started this GoFundMe page raising more than $43,000.

Owners say they are searching for a new location.

"We want to continue that story and keep on going. We are searching for the best place to plop into. We know we can. It’s a matter of time," said Serna.

"If it pops up nearby, it would be great transition," said Nikoloz Kurdaze, a pro-tennis player and customer of four years.

Piegza says he will continue his Saturday tradition wherever they open next.

"As a community, we follow. We will re-create Pannikin wherever it pops up and support them because they supported us for so many years," said Piegza.

"We've been give an opportunity to thrive beyond this," said Serna.

Owners say their official last day is unknown.