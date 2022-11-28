The dos and don'ts of Cyber Monday: Staying safe while shopping online this holiday season

Cyber Monday will bring big deals from top retailers, but experts warn to be cautious of scammers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cyber Monday deals are everywhere and spending is expected to top $11 billion this year, but before you hit that "pay now" button, there are a few things you should know.

The National Retail Federation says an estimated 166.3 million people plan to shop from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. Here are some tips from the Better Business Bureau to stay safe online.

Keep antivirus software on your computer up to date

Compare prices online before you buy

Use your credit cards which often have more consumer protections than debit cards

Carefully read return policies

Keep an eye out for phishing scams, emails, texts, and phone calls that attackers may use to try to steal your data

Shopping online isn't all bad, though. The National Retail Federation says 63.9 million shoppers plan to spend on Cyber Monday. A big perk is being able to beat the in-store crowds.

"Some things online are better to get for electronics, stuff that sells out fast," said Matthew Pollard in Elk Grove.

"I only usually shop online if it's something electronic that the kids want because I don't enjoy going to the Apple Store, not this time of year," said Jennifer Tirado of Sacramento.

The Better Business Bureau also recommends being wary of businesses you aren't familiar with. To find trustworthy sellers, check out BBB's website.

