DA to seek death penalty for alleged killer of Newman cop

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — The man suspected of killing Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh is expected to be back in court on Tuesday, June 2nd for a preliminary hearing weeks after the District Attorney's office announced it will seek the death penalty.

John Goold, a spokesman for the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office confirmed with ABC10 on Monday that the DA will seek the death penalty in the case against Paulo Mendoza.

The DA's office publicly declared its intention to seek the death penalty during a hearing on May 21st.

Paulo Mendoza is accused of shooting and killing Singh the day after Christmas in 2018 during a traffic stop. He pleaded not guilty.

Eight others were also charged with helping Mendoza run away before he was caught. At least five of those people have been convicted in federal court.

