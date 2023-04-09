Damar Hamlin helping kids get ready for school, while promoting CPR training

Damar Hamlin spent time playing football and handing out school supplies in Buffalo at Front Park.

Damar Hamlin has made quite a name for himself off the football field. His Chasing M's Foundation held a back-to-school drive, youth football clinic, and CPR training at Front Park in Buffalo.

Larry Lewis is a parent and coach from Lackawanna. He was at the event with his children. "I think it's great for him to be active in the community and especially our kids can get a chance with an NFL player and be coached and mentored."

Backpacks and school supplies were handed out.

Mario Hamlin, Damar's father made a presentation to the mayor of Buffalo. "Mayor we are pleased and honored to donate AED to community centers in Buffalo."

They will go to PAL and other youth groups.

"As my story shows us, we all know that CPR saves lives. It comes down to somewhere, it comes down to someday it comes down to somebody is going to need help," Hamlin said.

The American Heart Association calls it the Damar Effect. Since his episode on the football field earlier this year they have seen a dramatic increase in AED and CPR education.

Jennifer Pratt with the American Heart Association announced they will "continue to provide CPR community training for the next five years," with help from the Buffalo Bills Foundation.

Free haircuts were happening thanks to Signature Cutz in Buffalo.