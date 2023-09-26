Rancho Cordova man found guilty in Tinder murder case

Investigators say he tortured the woman to get the address of her other lover who he killed.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A jury found a Rancho Cordova man guilty in the death of a man involved in a love triangle that started on Tinder.

Damon Benson, 31, was found guilty of murder, mayhem and torture, among other charges, according to the Placer County District Attorney's Office. The district attorney's office says three people met separately on Tinder.

In Aug. 2021, Benson was holding a woman against her will in his apartment. She was "extensively tortured on multiple occasions," according to the district attorney's office.

Investigators found the then 29-year-old tortured the woman to get the address to murder her other lover, 48-year-old Cameron Gabriel.

Benson will be sentenced Dec. 5 in Department 44 at the Santucci Justice Center in Roseville.

