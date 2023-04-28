David Garibaldi paints the town purple

Comstock's magazine recently asked David Garibaldi to paint a Kings cover for the business journal's front page.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — David Garibaldi is one of Sacramento's most famous living artists. Long before he was a finalist on America's Got Talent or opening for the band KISS, he was a featured performer coast-to-coast at NBA games.

"There's no NBA arena or court that I have not performed on. I've literally been all over the world for every team, performing at halftime or game openers," he said.

But there's one crowd he says is unlike any other — the Sacramento Kings.

"There is no other team's fans that come close to a local crowd in that arena (Golden 1 Center) when there is a home game. Feel the roar is real," he said.

Comstock's magazine recently asked Garibaldi to paint a Kings cover for the business journal's front page.

"I really love the concept of this work. It shows that Kings energy and if you look, there are lots of Easter eggs. The 6th man is the Kings tribute to the fans and there's a person wearing that jersey. Chris Webber is in there, Bobby Jackson if you look close, and if you look even closer still to the right... that's me," said Garibaldi.

He came off the road too late to do shows in the first round, but he's hopeful.

"Let's get a Round 2, Kings! I've got a show stopper ready," he said.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: College coach of Kings Fox, Monk, Lyles says all 3 are ready for the moment