Davis to host free Fourth of July celebration, parade | Need to Know

Several events will be available to people in Davis to celebrate the 4th of July, including a evening celebration at Community Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DAVIS, Calif. — The city of Davis is hosting a series of events for families to safely celebrate Independence Day in a communal setting.

Several events will be available to people in Davis to celebrate the Fourth of July, including an evening celebration from 4-10 p.m. at Community Park on 203 East 14th Street.

The celebration will kick off with games, live music, snacks and treats available for purchase from local nonprofits.

After the initial social hours, a 15 minute firework display will illuminate the Yolo County skyline at 9:35 p.m.

'All attendees to Community Park are encouraged to ride a bike or walk if possible, as vehicle parking will be limited," said Davis Community Engagement Director Jenny Tan. "Additionally, attendees are encouraged to pack plenty of water, sunscreen and a picnic dinner."

Due to expected excessive heat conditions, organizers also encourage participants to prepare accordingly by properly hydrating, arriving early to find shade, wearing hats and loose-fitting clothing, and limiting alcohol consumption.

In addition to the main event at Community Park, another event offered in Davis on the fourth will be 'Dart Swimming' at Community Pool.

The event will be a family-friendly Independence Day-themed pool party open to the community for $10 a person through pre-registration only.

The same morning, the Kiwanis Club of Davis will be hosting a Fourth of July Kiddie Parade beginning on C and 2nd Streets at 10 a.m.

Families are invited to bring Independence Day-themed decorated bikes and strollers to walk from the starting point through two blocks north of Central Park.

Participants are encouraged to arrive at the starting point up to an hour before the parade starts.

Watch more from ABC10: Sac Metro Fire expecting 'hot and dry' Fourth of July weekend