Davis community shocked after suspected stabber arrested, home searched

Neighbors and students in the area say they may change the way they get to and from class or stores after the fatal stabbings

DAVIS, Calif. — People living in Carlos Dominguez’s neighborhood are still in shock Friday after he was charged with the fatal Davis stabbings.

Crime scene investigators with the FBI and the Davis Police Department searched his home on Hawthorn Lane through Thursday evening, pulling out boxes of what could be evidence related to the case.

Neighbors told ABC10 four or five men also lived in the home with Dominguez and they were friendly, even playing guitar on their porch.

Gillian Curran is a fellow UC Davis student who lives nearby and witnessed the search.

“I’ve just never seen something like that before, especially the hazmat suits,” said Curran.

Although Curran says she’s never met Dominguez, her interactions with his roommates were always pleasant.

“His housemates are all really nice… They offered to park their car in our driveway when we weren’t here. It was kind of shocking that he lived with them of all people,” said Curran.

Melina Dimick, another neighbor, says she was surprised with how quickly things escalated.

“There was no one here when I left except a little stake out going on with one van and I came back and it was police tape and so many cars and people in hazmat suits,” said Dimick.

She had friends over Saturday night when the second attack was happening less than a half-mile from her home.

“It’s one of those things where you don’t think it will happen to you and then it’s so close in proximity it could have,” said Dimick.

Even though Dominquez was arrested on suspicion of murder and is at Yolo County Jail, many in the community say their safety bubble has burst.

Krupa Patel, a UC Davis student, says she frequently bikes by Dominquez’s house to get home.

“It was a lot to take in because it was so close and he was a student as well,” said Patel.

Her roommate, Angelina Stilts, would also frequently walk by the house but says that may change going forward.

“I would always go shopping at night but I am probably not going to do that anymore and probably no more walking to class to be honest,” said Stilts.