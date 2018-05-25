Check back for Davis Measure J results

As of 10:30 p.m. 60 percent of ballots counted approved a plan to build more student housing adjascent to UC Davis. In favor were 3,357, with 2,237 against, with three out of 34 precincts reporting.

Measure J would allow the Nishi development to move forward by changing a land-use designation from agricultural to mixed residential. The land in question is bound by Interstate 80 and Union Pacific Railroad tracks between Olive Drive and the university.

The proposed development, which takes its name, Nishi, from its previous owners, aims to accommodate about 2,500 students and includes more than 13 acres of open space, solar power, net-zero energy consumption and more than 2,000 bicycle spaces, according to ballot information.

Supporters of the project say it is needed to mitigate a housing crisis that forces students to commute from other cities or live crowded into houses meant for single families.

Opponents object to the project for several reasons, including the location of the site between a freeway and railroad tracks, which they say contributes to ‘terrible air quality’ and will cause health risks for various diseases including asthma, cancer and heart disease. They say the project will increase traffic congestion on Old Davis Road and First Street, and that in the long run will ‘saddle the city with more costs than revenues,” according to ballot information.

However, proponents counter that the air quality at the Nishi site is no different than in other urban areas, and further, an air quality plan to filter potential pollutants from the freeway and railroad with a buffer of trees should mitigate any adverse impacts. They say the project will provide Davis with revenues of more than $15 million, and more than $2 million for Davis public schools.

Although the project adds 700 parking spots, supporters say it will decrease traffic because students will be able to walk or ride bikes to classes, rather than commuting from other areas.

The project requires voter approval because it involves annexing undeveloped land.

© 2018 KXTV