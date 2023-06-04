Davis police looking for alleged nighttime peeper

The man is unidentified but is described by officials as a light-skinned man, about 35 to 45-years-old, medium to large build, often wearing light-colored clothes.

DAVIS, Calif. — Police are looking for a man who allegedly has been trespassing and peeping into windows in Davis.

The man is unidentified but is described by officials as a light-skinned man, about 35 to 45-years-old, medium to large build, often wearing a light-colored track or sweat suit.

Davis Police Department says he has been in the Sycamore Lane and Wake Forest Drive area at night, looking through windows and running away before officers get there.

Detectives are investigating the incidents and encourage anyone with information about these crimes or who can identify the person to contact the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400.