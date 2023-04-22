Davis police need your help identifying 'prowlers'

The Davis Police Department has posted about three separate instances of "prowling" and "loitering" throughout the city and are now seeking the public's help.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DAVIS, Calif. — Three separate instances of alleged peeping, prowling and loitering by different men prompted the Davis Police Department to ask the public for help identifying them.

The first instance of alleged trespassing resulting in peeping was announced April 6.

The unidentified man is described by officials as around 35 to 45-years-old, medium to large build, often wearing a light-colored track or sweat suit.

The Davis Police Department says he's been in the Sycamore Lane and Wake Forest Drive area at night, looking through windows and running away before officers get there.

Now officials say a person was caught on a Ring camera in the 400 block of E St. allegedly trying to open a sliding door of a home.

Officials say he has a short mohawk and shaved head on the sides, wearing all black clothing and was last seen jumping a fence towards F Street.

The most recent incident was of a man wearing a hat, headphones and backpack allegedly shaking door handles in the 1300 block of Wake Forest Drive.

Anyone with information can call Davis police at 530-747-5400 or policeweb@cityofdavis.org.

WATCH MORE: Sacramento Police investigate deadly downtown shooting