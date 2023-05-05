Davis stabbing suspect placed on ICE detainer

According to an ICE official, Carlos Reales-Dominguez is from El Salvador and entered the United States in 2009 as an unaccompanied minor

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVIS, Calif. — The man arrested after a series of stabbings in Davis is now on a detainer by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to an ICE official, Carlos Alejandro Reales-Dominguez is from El Salvador and entered the United States in April 2009. He crossed into the country near Galveston, Texas, as an unaccompanied minor.

Dominguez was transferred to a family member and his case was closed "administratively" in April 2012, according to ICE.

The detainer on Dominguez means ICE would take him into custody if he was released from local custody.

The detainer is a request for agencies, in this case the Yolo County Sheriff's Office, to notify ICE before an undocumented person is released from custody.

Who is Carlos Dominguez?

Police say an alleged serial killer has been arrested after a string of stabbings in Davis.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Carlos Dominguez. Police said he was a student at UC Davis until last week and has lived in the Davis area for a couple of years.

According to UC Davis, Dominguez was in his third year at UC Davis until April 25 when he was separated for academic reasons.

The arrest comes after a series of stabbings police described as brutal and brazen. Two happened in parks and left two people dead. A third stabbing described as similar to the second homicide left a homeless woman in the hospital.

He was charged with the deaths of David Breaux and Karim Abou Najm and for the attempted murder of Kimberlee Guillory. He is now in the Yolo County jail.

Police didn't know if Dominguez had a criminal record prior to this arrest or if he knew the victims. Police also didn't disclose a motive for the attacks.

Watch more on ABC10: UC Davis chancellor looks toward normalcy after arrest in string of stabbings