2020 Davis Pride Festival officially canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

Davis Pride Festival was postponed in March and scheduled for a Sept. 20 date before it was canceled. Event organizers now want to celebrate Pride Month virtually.

DAVIS, Calif. — While the 2020 Davis Pride Festival is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Davis Phoenix Coalition [DPC] is planning on celebrating Pride Month while practicing social distancing.

The Davis Pride Festival was originally scheduled for May 17 before the organizers decided to postpone it for Sept. 20. But, because of the coronavius pandemic, the organization decided it was best to cancel the event.

Event organizers are now discussing how they could celebrate June's Pride Month virtually.

Pride organizers said to keep an eye out for rainbows throughout the city of Davis, such as on flags, rocks, or even face masks. Davis Farmers Market would be selling rainbow masks from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday.

DPC encourages for Davis residents to share the rainbows they made on social media with the hashtag #DavisPride2020 so that they could win prizes.

According to DPC, as California lifts its restrictions, a rainbow bike ride might be seen traveling across the city.

READ THE LATEST ON ABC10:

Gloria Partida, the founder of DPC, said in a news release that the LGBTQ community members might feel especially isolated and also might be living with family members who do not accept them for who they are.

"Remember to always be an upstander and call out intolerance," Partida said. "Now is the time to support each other on social media, and through texts, phone calls or written notes."

The Davis Pride Festival is not the only LGBT event to be canceled because of pandemic concerns. Sacramento Pride was initially scheduled for June 13 to 14 but had to cancel all in-person events for 2020.