The "End of Watch" radio call is a tradition to honor fallen law enforcement officers. Take a listen to Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona's radio call broadcast on Friday.

Corona was shot in downtown Davis and died later at UC Davis Medical Center on Jan. 10.

Within eight hours, police were able to locate the shooter, who died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Davis Police Department.

Authorities said the shooter ambushed Officer Corona, hit her once, and when she hit the ground he unloaded his entire magazine.

In a typed letter left behind behind at his home, the shooter claimed that the Davis Police Department had been hitting him with ultra-sonic waves and he couldn't live with it anymore.

