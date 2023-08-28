Police investigate bomb threat at Yolo County Library

Davis police advised schools near Yolo County Library to shelter in place Monday morning after a bomb threat at a nearby library.

DAVIS, Calif. — Davis police are investigating after a bomb threat at the Yolo County Library Monday.

Police cleared the library and it reopened around 11:30 a.m. According to a spokesperson with the Yolo County Sheriff's Office, the FBI is now involved.

Nightly patrols will be walking around the area to ensure the library is secure, the sheriff's office said.

A shelter-in-place was lifted at nearby Davis Senior High School and North Davis Elementary School, according to school district officials.

"It can be alarming for students any time police arrive on campus. Please know that our team is here to support students should they need it. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact your school’s front office," the Davis Joint Unified School District said in a message to families.

On Aug. 21, a bomb threat was called to 14th Street between F and Oak streets, near the Mary L. Stephens - Davis Branch Library. This was after a controversial meeting with 'Moms for Liberty Yolo County' which led to library staff booting them from the library.

According to the Yolo County Sheriff's Office, this is the third bomb threat to the library.