Brown bear spotted in Davis resident's driveway

The bear was seen around 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, near the West Davis pond.

DAVIS, Calif. — A small brown bear has been seen roaming the streets of Davis.

According to a tweet from the Davis Police Department, the bear was seen around 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, near the West Davis pond, in the area of Arlington Boulevard and Shasta Drive.

Animal Control has been notified and is searching for the bear. The police are asking resident to use caution and do not approach if they come across the brown bear.

"A bear is not typical, we do get mountain lion calls, bob cats, the typical coyotes, we have not had a increase or even had any of those [calls] . I would guess there’s more out there we just aren’t seeing it, but the bear is not normal," Stephanie Amato Yolo County Animal Services said.

This isn't the first time a bear has been seen in Davis.

