DAVIS, Calif. — Burger Patch co-owners Danea and Philip Horn have decided to expand their operations to Davis in 2020.

Philip said that expanding in Northern California has always been a part of their plan when starting this vegan, comfort-food business. The new location will have many of the favorites from the original Burger Patch, but Philip Horn said they would have some different items on the menu, chiefly beer and wine.

"When you walk into any Burger Patch, it will look familiar; it will smell familiar," Philip said.

All food and drink items will continue with the Burger Patch focus of having plant-based alternatives, organic and non-GMO ingredients and handcrafted recipes. The new location, 500 1st St. in Davis, will also be much larger than the Midtown location, seating around 60 people between the indoor and outside seating options. There is also free parking at the Davis Commons, open to all patrons.

“We’re overjoyed to have the opportunity to answer the call from our customers with our expansion to Davis,” Philip said. “Davis is an incredible community that fiercely supports local brands, and we’re excited to support them back.”

The Patch Match donation program will also continue in Davis. Philip said this would be a way for Burger Patch to assist its new neighbors.

While a specific date for the opening is not set, Philip said they plan to start hiring people for the new location in the next couple of months. Burger Patch plans to hire around 25 people for full and part-time positions with wages. Those interested in applying can visit Burger Patch's career section online.

Philip said he and his wife would continue with the "Gril Power" initiative they started after opening their Midtown location. This initiative places importance on giving equal opportunity for leadership and positions to women in the restaurant industry.

While the chain anticipates more growth in the future, a Davis location was an appropriate choice for the Horns. Danea is working towards her doctorate in Agriculture and Resource Economics at University California: Davis.

“Davis was a special choice as our next location for me," Danea said. "Stay tuned for more announcements, though; we’re far from done.”

