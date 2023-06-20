Doctor says Carlos Dominguez 'not competent' in Davis stabbings, jury will determine competency

Carlos Dominguez is accused of stabbing three people in Davis and killing two of them.

DAVIS, Calif. — Carlos Dominguez, the man accused of stabbing three people in Davis and killing two of them, appeared in court Tuesday.

A doctor said Dominguez was "not competent" to stand trial, but prosecutors disagree and so a jury will now determine his competency next month.

Dominguez spoke in court, saying: “I just wanted to say I’m sorry and that I’m guilty.”

However, his statement will not be used against him or entered into the court record due to his "not competent" status.

Yolo County Deputy District Attorney Matt De Moura previously requested the release of Dominguez's mental health records, but the judge denied that request. The judge said he wants to wait until a doctor can review the mental health reports before they are released.

1st Stabbing: David Breaux

A man was found dead in Central Park in Davis around 11:20 a.m., April 27. He was identified as David Breaux, 50. Breaux was known to frequent the park and was known to people in the area as ‘Compassion Guy.’

His friend Americo Meza described him as sweet and full of empathy.

"He was very important for the community. His expression was peaceful, was compassion, empathy, tolerance. His love was unconditional, pure," said Meza.

He recalled the many times his friend would raise his spirits.

"We will miss a lot. It's touching my heart. We will miss this guy. It's like an example to be to be in our generation - to live with empathy, with compassion, forgiving everything," said Meza.

2nd Stabbing: Karim Abou Najm

A stabbing at Sycamore Park on April 29 killed Karim Abou Najm, a 20-year-old UC Davis student and graduate of Davis High School.

"Karim was a wonder of energy, a free spirit. Someone who just wants to see goodness around him," said his father, Majdi Abou Najm.

He said the 20-year-old UC Davis student was taking a route he'd taken many times before.

"This path that he took in his last journey home is the same path that we do every day. I walk to my office at UC Davis and he bikes to classes at UC Davis," said Majdi.

3rd Stabbing: Kimberlee Guillory

Kimberlee Guillory was stabbed at a homeless encampment near 2nd and L Street on May 1. Last week Police Chief Darren Pytel said she was awake, alert and talking but still in critical condition in the ICU.

