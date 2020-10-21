Davis giving away free boxes of face masks to residents on Thursday, Oct. 22

The city is partnering with the Healthy Davis Together Initiative and UC Davis to provide the masks in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

DAVIS, Calif. — The city of Davis is giving away free boxes of disposable, non-surgical face masks to residents and businesses on Thursday, Oct. 22.

The city is partnering with the Healthy Davis Together Initiative and UC Davis to provide the masks in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The goal is to "facilitate a coordinated and gradual return to regular City activities and reintegration of UC Davis students back into the Davis community," according to a press release.

"Welcoming Aggies back requires collaboration and detailed planning," Healthy Davis Together Initiative said on their website. The initiative also says that the community coming together to combat COVID-19 is integral in bringing the students, staff and faculty back to campus and into the city.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Davis Police Department.