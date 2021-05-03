City of Davis to remove tree after fallen branch kills woman at Slide Hill Park

An arborist recommended to Davis to remove the tree because it could be susceptible to infection or disease after losing a branch about 30-feet long.

DAVIS, Calif. — The City of Davis is planning on removing a tree after one of its fallen branches killed a woman.

A falling branch from the tree landed on a woman at Slide Hill Park on Feb. 23 at around 10:25 a.m. She was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, where she eventually died.

Davis police told ABC10 an independent arborist recommended getting rid of the tree because it could be susceptible to infection or disease after losing a branch about 30-feet long. Trees undergo more stress as more of their branches break, which leads to more of them falling.

Davis Police Spokesperson Paul Doroshov said the City doesn't expect the tree to fall anytime soon but is concerned about the health risk of those who visit the park.

"Since it's close to a playground, over an abundance of caution, we decided we'll take it down," Doroshov said.

The tree is expected to be removed on March 8.

