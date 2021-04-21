'We're not going anywhere' | Community works to rebuild Solidarity Space in Davis after art removed

Davis residents and the mayor went to the space shortly after Derek Chauvin's verdict was announced, only to find it had been cleared out.

DAVIS, Calif — Central Park in Davis has been ever evolving with the creation of the Solidarity Space, and area full of art, design, and writing targeted toward addressing police violence against people of color.

The space began after the murder of George Floyd, and as the verdict came down declaring former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty, this was the obvious space for many in Davis to gather looking for healing and conversation.

However, on Tuesday afternoon, it was discovered that the Solidarity Space had been emptied of all of its art, candles, flowers and other offerings.

It was a shock to Solidarity Space Davis co-creator Kate Mellon-Anibaba.

"Seemed like almost a year and a couple of months of evolution of the space, to just be completely wiped out," Mellon-Anibaba said.

Dozens of pieces of art were taken from the space, leaving the area looking bare. A banner depicting some of the victims of police violence was cut down and also taken.

"It was a deliberate eraser of the space," Mellon-Anibaba said.

One of the people who discovered the space had been cleared was Davis Mayor Gloria Partida, who was bringing flowers to the installation. Mellon-Anibaba says the city of Davis has been proactive in reaching out the group, and it issued a statement on the removal of the art.

Rebuilding the space has already begun. Paint and signs were set up to create new art, and the city of Davis paid for a new banner to be quickly made by local graphics business Ink Monkey. Solidarity Space Davis is raising money to have more local artists come in and create art installations as well.

"It's kind of funny to me that someone thinks that they can just come in, you know, and take it out and not think that we're going to quickly replace it," Mellon-Anibaba said.

Mellon-Anibaba, who co-created the space with her husband Sule Anibaba, said that her knee jerk reaction was that the art had not been stolen at all. She said that at first she thought that there was some kind of rally was going on, people had gathered the art for their march or celebration. She quickly realized this was not the case.

"The timing is very, like, it's not lost on us," Mellon-Anibaba said.

It's not such an out-of-the-box thing to think when some people have taken art pieces from the space before. Generally, Mellon-Anibaba says, it is because they appreciated the pieces and wanted to keep them. This was different.

"Someone was very upset, or multiple people," Mellon-Anibaba said.

Mellon-Anibaba said that as an artist herself, she and others knew the risks of having public art that is easily accessible. But, in a predominately white town like Davis, that accessibility allowed a safe space for discussion into important topics like race and police brutality. It allow parents to talk to their children, community members to gather and heal or decompress. The art there grew with every passing week.

"And so I think that having that in such a public space was a wonderful thing, but then also taking away all the art was a very public feeling as well for anybody that came by," Mellon-Anibaba said.

The purpose of the space still stands. As Mellon-Anibaba points out, the movement itself is not just about George Floyd anymore, and even this past week, more lives have been lost due to police violence.

"As we are seeking justice for one individual...I'm painting three portraits of children this week for another vigil," Mellon-Anibaba said.

Mellon-Anibaba adds that Solidarity Space has been approved to become a permanent installation in the city of Davis, with grants designated to pay artists to create more art. So, she says, the space is here to stay.

"We're not going anywhere," Mellon-Anibaba said. "You can always build more...People are coming back stronger. People are talking about this. And so for the people that did this, you know, you're just making it worse for yourself. More people know about it and want to contribute."

That vigil for "those impacted by police brutality," is scheduled for the Davis Solidarity Space on Friday, April 23. The Solidarity Space is raising funds to help support artists rebuilding the art installations. The link to donate can be found HERE.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9