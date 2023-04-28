David Breaux, also known as 'Compassion Guy,' identified as man found dead in Davis' Central Park

Police say David Breaux suffered from a violent attack with several stab wounds.

DAVIS, Calif. — The man found dead in Davis' Central Park Thursday afternoon has been identified.

According to the Yolo County Coroner's Office, he was 50-year-old David Breaux.

The investigation started when Davis Police Department responded to a welfare check at 401 C Street in Davis around 11:20 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival officers found Breaux with several stab wounds.

Detectives are working with the coroner's office to determine his official cause of death. There is no information about a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

"Due to the violent nature of this attack, additional officers will be deployed on bike and foot patrol in the downtown corridor and Central Park areas to ensure a visible public safety presence," said Davis Police.

Breaux was known to frequent the park and is known to people in the area as ‘Compassion Guy.’ He was also behind the Compassion Corner Earthbench on Third and C.

A GoFundMe created by Breaux years ago details his efforts at making the world a more compassionate place, from a self-published book compiling people’s ideas of compassion to YouTube videos of people sharing their thoughts on the subject.

In 2015, Breaux says he went on a tour of the U.S. exploring the idea of compassion in major cities.

Anyone with information can call the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400 or policeweb@cityofdavis.org.

