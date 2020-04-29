DAVIS, Calif. — A small brown bear has been seen roaming the streets of Davis.

According to a tweet from the Davis Police Department, the bear was seen around 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, near the West Davis pond, in the area of Arlington Boulevard and Shasta Drive.

Animal Control has been notified and is searching for the bear. The police are asking resident to use caution and do not approach if they come across the brown bear.

This isn't the first time a bear has been seen in Davis.

In June 2019, a young black bear seen on the UC Davis campus has been captured and released back into the wild, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) said at the time.

