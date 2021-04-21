Davis cancels July 4th festivities due to COVID concerns

“The best public health decision we can make at this time is to not host a large event," said Mayor Gloria Partida.

DAVIS, Calif. — The city of Davis is pulling the plug on its annual Fourth of July celebration for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the availability of vaccines and California trending in the right direction on COVID-19 infection rates, Mayor Gloria Partida said the risk is just too high.

“We have worked so hard as a community to combat COVID, and out of an abundance of caution, the best public health decision we can make at this time is to not host a large event,” Partida said.

In a post on the city’s Facebook page, officials said city staff is already brainstorming possible alternatives to commemorate the holiday. Any plans that are made will be promoted to the community, the post read.

The Davis Fourth of July celebration is the first large-scale event to preemptively cancel due to COVID-19. Gov. Gavin Newsom said he plans to lift most of California’s coronavirus restrictions on June 15 in an effort to reopen the state to business-as-usual.

