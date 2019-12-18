City officials in Davis voted unanimously to move forward with plans to start a daytime homeless center after a heated council debate.

Public comment on the topic lasted for more than two hours as dozens of residents against the center showed up to voice their disagreement with the planned center. The daytime respite center for area homeless is planned for the city’s public corporation yard, at 1717 Fifth St.

The city chose the location off Fifth Street because it’s centrally located, is city owned, and has the infrastructure like buildings and utility connections already in place to open the center soon.

However people are worried about their safety when the center closes for the day even though the city says they’ll provide transportation to a nighttime shelter. Veronica Lara and her family live in the Davis Manor neighborhood, near where the center is planned. She’s worried about safety and her property values going down.

Others, however, were there in support of the center.

“I think of them as my neighbors and so when I think of people in my neighborhood out in the rain, in the cold, out in the heat, it just hurts my heart. I think we can do better to providing services for them," Julia Menard-Warwick, Davis resident, said.

Despite vocal opposition, city leaders said the center is needed. According to Yolo County’s 2019 point in time count, there are 190 homeless in Davis and they don’t have a place to go during the day. The Davis City Council approved up to $350,000 for the center and six months of operation in partnership with the Yolo County and CommuniCare Health Centers.

“The idea here is to provide a place for people to go during the day,” Davis Mayor Brett Lee said. “Right now, a fair number of folks go use the library, but the library isn’t really designed for this.”

The center will be used to help with case management and permanent housing plans for people interested and will offer food, laundry facilities, restrooms, showers, and much more.

The center is expected to open in 2020. It’ll be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

