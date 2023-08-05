Davis residents have hope city will remain a safe place to live

Despite a violent week, Davis residents remain hopeful that the city will continue to be a place for community and peace.

DAVIS, Calif. — After a terrifying week in Davis, residents are slowly trying to resume some sort of normalcy. Davis Police arrested the person they believe is responsible for the stabbings in the city last week. However, there's still a sense of sadness in the city.

"I'm sad that the people of Davis lost that illusion of safety because it was a really wonderful illusion. I'm sad that people are mourning their loved ones," said Davis resident, Brenna Bellavance.

Today, Bellavance took advantage of the good weather to walk her dogs at Central Park, but it's a reminder of the violence that happened at the park not too long ago.

Davis Police have arrested 21-year old Carlos Dominguez, who is accused of stabbing and killing David Breaux and Karim Najm, and stabbing and injuring a woman.

"But the world is in a lot of pain right now and that applies to Davis, too," said Bellavance.

As the city continues to try and recover from this, Bellavance said she's unsure on what she expects police to do next when it comes to safety in the community.

"He was a kid that was hiding within a school town that is almost entirely kids... I don't know what they (police) could have done differently," she said.

A Davis Police spokesperson tells ABC10, there isn't a specific plan on public safety moving forward, but the community's well-being is their top priority.

Sung Moon said he believes the police department did everything it could to keep the community updated and protected.

"I think the law enforcement did a great job. I also think the community did a wonderful job calling the police. I know our neighbors are always on the lookout," said Moon.

When it comes to what he would like to see in terms of a safety plan for the city moving forward, Moon said he hopes what happened is a learning lesson for the police to be prepared, and he'd like to see more security cameras implemented citywide.

A Davis Police spokesperson said the city already has a few security cameras. In terms of adding more, the police chief will be reviewing the need for any additional cameras and will send any recommendations to city council.

