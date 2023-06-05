'The relief is palpable': Davis community looks to heal, return to normal after stabbings

The Davis Farmers Market was back on Saturday after being canceled Wednesday. Residents say they're ready to find ways to heal from the tragedy.

DAVIS, Calif. — Locals returned to the Davis Farmers Market Saturday feeling a sense of relief with a suspect in custody after a series of stabbings in the city.

Many residents feared for their safety over the past week and half after hearing about two people being killed and one severely wounded in the stabbings.

People attending the event say they are trying to heal and find a way forward after such a loss to their community.

The Davis Farmers Market was back on Saturday after being canceled Wednesday out of an abundance of caution.

The first stabbing happened April 27 where 50-year-old David Breaux was found dead in Central Park — the park where the farmers market is typically held.

Karim Abou Najm, a 20-year-old UC Davis student, was killed in Sycamore Park just two days later.

In the third stabbing, a homeless woman was severely at an encampment on 2nd Street and L Street. The victim, Kimberlee Guillory, survived the stabbing and is recovering in the hospital.

The suspect, 21-year-old Carlos Dominguez, was arrested Thursday. Locals felt a sense of ease after hearing he was in custody.

"There was a long time of everybody feeling uncertain and very scared," said Kevin Weedon, who works for Fiddler's Green Farm, a vendor at the Davis Farmers Market. "Now, I think there's still some healing to do, but as individuals, I think we're feeling better."

Dozens of people came to the farmers market Saturday morning, including Jessica Schaefer, a grad student at UC Davis.

"I wasn't sure if I was going to come, and then I kind of thought about it this morning, and I think I want to be out with people in a friendly place and it honestly feels weirdly normal," she said.

"People are just kind of breathing a sigh of relief," said Schaefer. "I was on campus yesterday and definitely, the relief is palpable."

The student community is working to heal after the death of Abou Najm who was set to graduate from UC Davis in six weeks.

A celebration of life was held for Abou Najm Friday afternoon. Hundreds of people attended to honor his memory.

Breaux’s memory is being kept alive across the street from the farmer’s market where his compassion bench is decorated with flowers.