DAVIS, Calif. — The city of Davis, like so many other cities across the state of California, is working to tackle the issue of homelessness in their community.

They are proposing a pilot daytime homeless respite center off of 5th Street, but before the city council takes a final vote on this, they turned to the community for input in a community meeting on Sunday afternoon at a church right across the street from the proposed site.

Davis is proposing the respite center at their Public Works Corporation Yard on 1717 5th Street. It's a location surrounded by homes and many of the neighbors living next door have some serious concerns about inviting the homeless into their neighborhoods.

RELATED: Gavin Newsom wants to give cities more housing money, but only if they finish his 100-day challenge

If approved, the city says this center would be open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. It is meant to provide a safe, temperature-controlled, secure and welcoming space where people can access basic resources like a hot shower, restrooms, laundry facilities, food, storage lockers, and more.

The city also plans to hire on case managers to work with those that are willing, to come up with a plan to find permanent housing.

“Please think this out thoughtfully and do not hurt the community members that are already there, like my mom who had a stroke or my grandma who’s just trying to recover and be in peace. Please don’t affect those people and all of the little kids on our block. Please don’t put them in danger," said Veronica, a neighbor who didn't want to give her last name.

RELATED: Sacramento city leaders propose ideas to tackle homelessness, including sleeping cabins

Many neighbors who showed up to the community meeting voiced their concerns about this location and it’s proximity to a school, parks and elderly neighbors. They also brought up concerns about loitering before and after hours, leading to security concerns.

“We want to demonstrate that the city can run this facility well and in a safe manner so that the near neighbors don’t have adverse impacts. It’s located on city property and we’re going to have full-time staff and part-time staff so that we are accountable for what happens," said Davis Mayor Brett Lee.

Final approval of this project is set to happen at the next city council meeting about a week and a half from now. If approved, the city wants to get this open and ready to go in the beginning of next year.

Continue the conversation with Lena on Facebook.

RELATED: For Sacramento's 5,500 homeless residents, only 1,420 shelter beds available

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Unsheltered Life: Homeless in Sacramento | Part I