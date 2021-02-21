Missing Davis couple found in Northern Nevada found by off-duty sheriff's deputy

Diego Salido and Kira Ann Clapp were reported missing to law enforcement in Davis after they didn't come back from a camping trip.

DAVIS, Calif. — A Davis couple who was reported missing was found over the weekend in Northern Nevada, according to Washoe County Sheriff's officials.

Diego Salido and Kira Ann Clapp were reported missing to law enforcement in Davis after they didn't come back from a camping trip. Family members of the couple said Clapp's credit card was last used in Gerlach, about 100 miles away from Reno, Nevada.

A Washoe County Sheriff's detective sergeant happened to be miles away from his campsite on Saturday when he discovered Salido and Capp next to their disabled car.

The deputy gave the couple food and water before returning to camp to use his satellite phone to report that they were found. The couple then took a trip back to civilization via helicopter.

Salido and Clapp are now back safely with their families.

An off-duty Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sergeant was spending his weekend in northern Nevada, and still did good on his days off!



