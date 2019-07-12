DAVIS, Calif. — Several armed robberies in the city of Davis have prompted city leaders to consider buying cameras to tackle crime.



“It’s a place where you should be able to walk your dog at 10 O’clock at night and not worry about crime," said Davis Mayor Brett Lee.



Over the last three months, there have been eight reports of robberies at gun-point, according to the Davis Police Department.

City leaders have now asked the department to research what it would take to install cameras at major intersections near the highways, where crime has been an issue.



These cameras could have license plate readers or be used to monitor crime in the area, Lee said.



The bill for those cameras could cost as much as $100,000, Lee said, and that doesn't even include funding for law enforcement to operate them. The city would need to consider adding staff for those positions.



Davis is known for being family oriented and bike friendly. Many people can usually be seen walking their pets and walking throughout the downtown area.



“It’s comfortable. It’s safe," said Stanley Smith, a Davis native. "You know... everybody around. We’re all friends and family. It’s family oriented, you know. It’s a really nice place.”



About 70,000 people live in the city, as many as 20,000 of those residents are students enrolled at the University of California Davis.

Sophie Nazeri is a UC Davis graduate student who lives in Davis. She said she recently moved away from the downtown area because her former-home was broken into. These recent reports of crime concern her, Nazeri said.



“Mostly cause my house was robbed and across the street my neighbor was robbed as well,” she said.

While some say cameras could be used to deter crime and help people feel more safe, others have concerns about privacy.



City leaders say they will consider those concerns before any decision is made. Mayor Lee said he hopes the city will come to a decision within the next 60 days.

