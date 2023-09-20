'It’s a travesty': Davis community growing frustrated by continuous bomb threats at schools, libraries

A total of nine locations were threatened Wednesday but officials say the locations were given the all clear to continue daily activities safely.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Five Davis schools, the district office, the Yolo County Library and even homes of two district employees had to be cleared this morning because of bomb threats.

The all clear was given and classes resumed but the community is frustrated by the ongoing issue.

Davis Police Department officials say this threat has similarities to bomb threats given at the Yolo County Library last month.

Early Wednesday morning, an email was sent out claiming bombs had been placed at nine locations in Yolo County.

The threat forced the schools to delay the start of their day while police went to each location and investigated the claims.

Sean, whose child attends one of the threatened schools, woke up to a phone call from the district with the news.

“[It's] frustrating but we just want to make sure the kids are safe, it’s a little unnerving bringing him to place that was under threat but life goes on he has to get his education,” said Sean.

Police say the language in the threats was similar to the bomb threats made against the Yolo County Library last month.

Which was sparked, investigators believe, by a controversial meeting at the library held by the "Moms for Liberty Yolo County."

As the investigation into who is making these threats continues parents and grandparents struggle to understand why anyone would do this.

Kate was volunteering at her grandson’s elementary school.

“It’s a travesty that the kids in Davis have been going through this, I understand it’s a nationwide thing but I just worry about the safety of the students and their emotional trauma,” said Kate.

Jiamei was at children’s story time at the library and says “as a mom around Davis we care about our kids safety here because it happens so frequently almost four times.".