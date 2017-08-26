Davis Little League cancels evening events after recent stabbings

The board says all games and practices scheduled at 5 or 5:30 p.m. will remain and those beginning at 7:30 p.m. are canceled.

DAVIS, Calif. — The Davis Little League is canceling all late-night activities after the latest stabbings in the city where two have died and one is critically injured.

The Davis Little League Board (DLL) says their facility often hosts late-night activities and lighting surrounding the fields, parking lot and H street are less than ideal. To keep all children and families safe, some evening activities will be canceled until further notice.

The board says all games and practices scheduled at 5 or 5:30 p.m. will remain and those beginning at 7:30 p.m. are canceled.

The DLL Board encourages all families to come and pick up their players directly from the fields.

"We will work closely with all managers to ensure that all players remain on the fields with an adult prior to leaving DLL," the board said in a statement.

The board says they will work with all managers to find times to reschedule any missed games.

