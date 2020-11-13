Davis man arrested in connection to string of UC Davis campus burglaries

UC Davis police said officers found stolen items from previous burglaries on Bluehawk Gonzalez after catching him leave a campus building while holding a cash box.

DAVIS, Calif. — A 35-year-old Davis man was arrested on Thursday after being accused of stealing money after breaking into the UC Davis Medical Group clinic.

UC Davis police said officers watched Bluehawk Gonzalez, 35, leave the building carrying a cash box at about 3:30 a.m. when they responded to an alarm going off. Officers identified Gonzalez as a suspect in a series of other burglaries on the UC Davis campus.

Police said officers found items stolen in previous campus burglaries on Gonzalez when he was arrested. Gonzalez is booked in the Yolo County Jail on burglary charges, possession of burglary tools, violation of probation and possession of the stolen property.

Police are asking to make sure doors and windows are locked and not to let those who you don't know into buildings or let them follow close behind you. Police also ask to report any suspicious behaviors. Police said they increased security patrols on campus after recent break-ins. There were 15 break-ins from Oct. 29 to Nov. 9.

Police are asking anyone with information on recent crimes on the UC Davis campus to call 530-754-2677.