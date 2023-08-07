Davis man stabbed in alleged domestic violence incident—wife reportedly injured

Davis police said a call came in Saturday evening of an alleged stabbing that happened during a domestic violence incident between a married couple.

DAVIS, Calif. — A man in Davis was taken to the hospital for immediate surgery after police say he was stabbed in a suspected domestic violence incident.

His wife was discovered to have multiple injuries, police said, and she was also taken to the hospital.

They responded to reports of the stabbing Saturday evening at the Terracina At Wildhorse Apartments on Moore Boulevard.

After the man was discovered stabbed, police say they took two young children who witnessed the assault into protective custody.

None of the children were found to be injured.

The couple involved in the alleged domestic violence incident are married, according to police, and they have in the past responded to calls for service for that apartment.

"It appeared to be a violent struggle—it's still under investigation," Davis Police Lt. Mike Munoz told ABC10. "Both subjects were located out in front of the apartment."

The weapon used appeared to be a kitchen knife, Munoz said.