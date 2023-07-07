Davis police search for missing teen

DAVIS, Calif. — Davis police are looking for an at-risk 16-year-old who went missing June 26.
Eathan Tunstall was last seen at his home in the 3000 block of F Street in Davis after fighting with a parent. He has not used social media or made contact with his family in over a week, according to the Davis Police Department.
Eathan is described as 6 feet tall, 140 lbs with short brown hair last seen wearing a black zip-up sweater, jogger pants and black shoes with red laces.
Anyone with information about Eathan's whereabouts are encouraged to call the Davis Police Department at 530-758-3600.
