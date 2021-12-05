Davis native wins men's California International Marathon in just over two hours

Bredan Gregg and Sara Vaughn won the "Comeback" California International Marathon.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Davis native Brendan Gregg won the 2021 California International Marathon alongside Sarah Vaughn, a debut marathoner.

A graduate of Davis High School and Stanford University, Gregg finished the race with a personal best time of 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 21 seconds.

“I love coming back here,” Gregg said in a statement. “I’ve done other marathons, but I always want to come back and do it at home at the people’s marathon.”

Gregg's pace was about 5:01 minutes per mile, according to the CIM event results.

Sara Vaughn, of Boulder, Colorado, won with a time of two hours, 26 minutes and 53 seconds.

Vaughn attempted her first marathon just 12 weeks ago, according to a press release.

“Sacramento has always been wonderful to me in my running career,” Vaughn said in a statement. “I made my first Team USA here at Sac State, and last time I was here, I won a race. I had to keep the streak going.”

Gregg and Vaughn, will both take home $10,000 in prize money, plus any performance bonuses.

The competition was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. 9,000 people were registered for the marathon this year.

Full race results can be found HERE.

