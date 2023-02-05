'It's just really scary' | Davis community on edge after 3rd stabbing

"Definitely on edge, I know I was opening up this morning alone and I was like, I do not want to be doing this right now."

DAVIS, Calif. — Davis is a city known for its safety and low crime rate, but three stabbings have the community reeling and on high alert.

"Definitely on edge. I know I was opening up this morning alone and I was like, I do not want to be doing this right now," said Sophia LaRose, a Davis resident and student.

LaRose works at a clothing store in Davis and she says there’s been a dip in customers as people are choosing to stay home during this intense time.

"I feel like a lot of people are just scared, and then my coworkers have been texting about not wanting to come in and stuff. But yeah, there's definitely less people I've seen everywhere," said LaRose.

Mayor Will Arnold and police are urging residents to stay vigilant, be aware of their surroundings, avoid staying out past dark and avoid parks at night. And if anyone has to be outside, they should walk with a friend.

“Our entire community will never quite be the same. Our sense of normalcy and security has been fractured," said Arnold.

Until the killer is caught, many people ABC10 spoke with Tuesday aren’t taking any chances.

"It's just really scary, especially cause you have to take the bus a lot and sometimes you're out late," said Isabelle Harrison, a UC Davis student.

"We just had brunch right across the street, and we were thinking of going for a walk. And I look to see if anyone had been captured, and I'm like, 'Nope. OK, I'm going home.' I'm just trying to be cautious and stay home," added Michel Carlyle, a mother visiting Davis from Sacramento.

Davis police are also asking anyone who sees something odd or out of place to report it and look out for their friends, family, and neighbors.

