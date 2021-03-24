Why this Davis parent is opting not to enroll his kids in hybrid, in-person learning

Robert Van Ostrand has a fifth grader and a fourth grader in DJUSD who are doing independent study after experiencing difficulties with distance learning.

DAVIS, Calif. — On Friday, March 19, the Davis Joint Unified School District (DJUSD) announced schools would reopen with a hybrid in-person learning model on April 12, but one parent is saying he is wary of returning to a model that still involves mostly distance learning.

"It's tough to keep your kid focused, no matter how good of a kid they are, no matter how smart they are, no matter your home setting," Robert Van Ostrand, a father with two children enrolled at DJUSD, said. "It's hard to get them to focus all day."

Ostrand is a Ph.D. candidate in Chemistry at UC Davis. His daughters, Kaylynn and Ellie, are in 5th and 4th grade, respectively. When the pandemic first began, Kaylynn and Ellie enrolled in distance learning like millions of other California school-aged children. Also like many other students, the two had issues with online classrooms.

"It was really sad to see my girls struggle with distance learning, and they were really quickly losing their passion for education," Ostrand said.

The family decided the best course of action was to turn to the Davis School for Independent Study, a homeschool model offered through the school district. Ostrand says his daughters will likely continue with homeschooling for the foreseeable future.

He said this is primarily because DJUSD's reopening plan for in-person classes would have elementary school students in the classroom two hours a day, twice a week.

"So, doing the hybrid would not solve any of the issues of why I switched to homeschool," Ostrand said.

Here is a breakdown of the district's model for elementary schools: students would be on an asynchronous schedule, with Group A students in classrooms from 1 to 3 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays and Group B students in classrooms from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. All other class time would be virtual, giving students 4 hours a week in total of in-person classes. Group C students would be full-time distance learners.

"This is going to cause some issues for working parents who don't have available daycare," Ostrand said. "Not everybody can just leave work multiple times a day."

Ostrand said that with teachers prioritized for the vaccine in California, he was hoping for bigger plans for in-person learning, even if it meant two full days or more. A full-day learning model is more in line with DJUSD's hybrid plan for secondary schools, where groups of students would switch off which days they report for in-person class.

"We can lead the way as far as Yolo County goes," Ostrand said. "We could lead the way, but we're not. And we definitely shouldn't be the last city to send our kids back to school. We have good practices in Davis."

Healthy Davis Together has allowed the city to ramp up COVID-19 testing, which includes free on-site testing for teachers and students at local schools. Yolo County also just moved into the orange tier, allowing some businesses to reopen indoors to up to 50% capacity. It's been months since any county in the Greater Sacramento and San Joaquin Region moved to the orange tier, and now restaurants, hair salons, and other business are back with in-person services.

The DJUSD seems to be taking a more cautious approach with this hybrid model even though according to a message from the superintendent, a survey on reopening schools resulted in 73% of families indicating they wished to have their students return for in-person learning and 27% indicating they wished their students to participate via distance learning.

Ostrand and his family have been active in urging the DJUSD to reopen for more hours of in-person learning. They hold protests every weekend at Central Park in Davis with a group of other distance learning-wary parents. Ostrand said they usually get a few dozen people at those rallies, and a few weeks ago roughly 80 parents and students showed up.

"The response from the community is amazing that we get at those things," Ostrand said. "That's actually been one of the reassuring things through all of this process because it can seem pretty daunting as a parent who wants schools open these days. It doesn't seem like anyone's listening out there."

The district has said that it plans to be fully in-person by the start of the Fall 2021-22 school year, but that this plan could change depending on state and local regulations.

ABC10 reached out to Davis Joint Unified School District for a statement, however, they did not respond before this article was published.