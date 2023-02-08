Davis police ask for community help to find armed robbery suspect

Police in Davis say the robbery happened Monday just before midnight.

DAVIS, Calif. — Police in Davis are asking for the communities help to find a person suspected of armed robbery.

Davis police say Monday just before midnight officers responded to the 300 block of Mills Drive for a reported strong armed robbery. It's unclear what was stolen and from who, but police have gathered a suspect description.

Male adult

About 5’9” to 5’10”

Last seen dressed in all black

Police add the suspect was also seen before the robbery on the south side of 14th Street just west of B Street and on Eureka Avenue south of 14th Street.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400 or email PoliceWeb@cityofdavis.org.

