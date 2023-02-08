x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Davis

Davis police ask for community help to find armed robbery suspect

Police in Davis say the robbery happened Monday just before midnight.

More Videos

DAVIS, Calif. — Police in Davis are asking for the communities help to find a person suspected of armed robbery.

Davis police say Monday just before midnight officers responded to the 300 block of Mills Drive for a reported strong armed robbery. It's unclear what was stolen and from who, but police have gathered a suspect description. 

  •  Male adult
  • About 5’9” to 5’10”
  • Last seen dressed in all black

Police add the suspect was also seen before the robbery on the south side of 14th Street just west of B Street and on Eureka Avenue south of 14th Street. 

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400 or email PoliceWeb@cityofdavis.org.

Robbery On July 31, 2023, at approximately 11:56 p.m., Davis Police officers responded to the 300 block of Mills Drive...

Posted by City of Davis Police Department on Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Related Articles

Watch: Placer Co. DA seeks letters of opposition to release of 'Sexually Violent Predator' | To The Point

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out