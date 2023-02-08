Davis police ask for community help to find armed robbery suspect

DAVIS, Calif. — Police in Davis are asking for the communities help to find a person suspected of armed robbery.
Davis police say Monday just before midnight officers responded to the 300 block of Mills Drive for a reported strong armed robbery. It's unclear what was stolen and from who, but police have gathered a suspect description.
- Male adult
- About 5’9” to 5’10”
- Last seen dressed in all black
Police add the suspect was also seen before the robbery on the south side of 14th Street just west of B Street and on Eureka Avenue south of 14th Street.
Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400 or email PoliceWeb@cityofdavis.org.
