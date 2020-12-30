x
Davis

Davis Police investigate suspicious death of woman

Davis Police Spokesperson Paul Doroshov said the reason why they believe the woman's death is suspicious is because of her age.

DAVIS, Calif. — A woman's death is being investigated as suspicious by Davis Police on Tuesday. 

Police found a woman, only identified as being in her 20s, inside a home on East 8th Street, near D Street, before 3 p.m. 

Davis Police Spokesperson Paul Doroshov told ABC10 the reason why officers believe the death is suspicious is due to the woman's age. Dorshov said, "it's not a violent scene." 

He did not have information on how the victim died.

