Davis Police investigate suspicious death of woman

DAVIS, Calif. — A woman's death is being investigated as suspicious by Davis Police on Tuesday.

Police found a woman, only identified as being in her 20s, inside a home on East 8th Street, near D Street, before 3 p.m.

Davis Police Spokesperson Paul Doroshov told ABC10 the reason why officers believe the death is suspicious is due to the woman's age. Dorshov said, "it's not a violent scene."

He did not have information on how the victim died.

