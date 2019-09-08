DAVIS, Calif. — Davis Police are investigating after multiple sexual assault cases after victims came forward over the past three days.

Three victims have reported sexual assaults, the earliest attack happening in April and the latest on August 6.

One woman told police she was attacked in the Westlake Plaza parking lot in April. The attacker is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall with a heavy build.

A second woman told police she was grabbed at Arroyo Park near Imperial Avenue on July 15. Police said her hands were bound before the attacker put her inside his car and drove her to a rural location before sexually assaulting her. Afterward, the suspect drove the victim back to Arroyo Park and let her go.

Police describe the attacker as a white man in his early 30s. He is approximately 5'10" with a medium build and short dark hair.

The third victim told police she was walking through Mace Ranch Park on August 6 when she passed a strange man. She says it felt like he grabbed her shorts. The suspect is described as a white man approximately 5'9". He has a heavy build, wavy hair and was wearing a plain t-shirt and light blue shorts.

Police have not connected these assaults but are exploring the possibility. Anyone with information should call the Davis Police Department Investigations Unit at (530) 747-5400.

