Davis police seek whereabouts of 13-year-old runaway

DAVIS, Calif. — The Davis Police Department is seeking help as they try to find an at-risk teenage girl who ran away.

Police said Anai Bell is considered at-risk due to her age and a medical condition. Bell is 13 years old.

She's described as a Black teenage girl standing at 5'3" and 180 pounds. She was last seen with a black headscarf, blue Holmes Junior High School sweatshirt, orange stretch pants and burgundy Nikes at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Mace and Cowell.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or the Davis Police Department emergency line at 530-758-3600.

