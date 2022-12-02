Davis police seeking at-risk missing teenager Eathan Tunstall

Police said the 15-year-old's family hasn't seen him since he left football practice on July 26, however, he might have been seen recently in Old Sacramento.

DAVIS, Calif. — The Davis Police Department is calling for help as they try to locate an at-risk missing teenager.

Police said Eathan Tunstall's family has not seen him since he left football practice at Davis High School on July 26. However, police said the 15-year-old might have been seen in Old Sacramento as recently as July 31.

Tunstall is described as a white male standing at 5 foot 7 inches and weighing 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said Tunstall is considered at risk due to his age.

Anyone who sees him can call 911 or the Davis Police Department emergency line at 530-758-3600.

