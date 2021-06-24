Davis Police hoping to identify mystery woman diagnosed with severe amnesia

The mystery woman wandered into the backyard of a home in Davis on May 30. Police said she did not know who she was or where she came from.

DAVIS, Calif. — Davis Police have a real-life mystery on their hands.

It all started on May 30, when a woman wandered into the backyard of a home in the 3400 block of Seabright Avenue in West Davis. The homeowner called the police to investigate because the woman did not know who she was and had no identification.

Officers took the woman to the hospital where it was determined she may be suffering from a severe case of amnesia. Investigators say the woman did not have any physical injuries and appeared to be in good health.

The woman has no fingerprint data on file and computer searches have turned up nothing. Investigators say the woman has offered different name variants and different birthdates. She told hospital staff she believes she is from the “east coast” and initially gave the name “Ruth Pearlman.” However, police say neither they nor the woman is confident in that information. She is still in the care of medical professionals in Davis.

Davis Police are circulating a photo of the woman in the hopes that someone might recognize her “so that she can be reunited with her friends and family and to allow for further investigation into any events that may have led up to her condition,” investigators said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400.

Read more from ABC10