Davis police seek help finding missing at-risk man

Police identified the man as Oscar "Romeo" Rios.

DAVIS, Calif. — The Davis Police Department is calling out for help as they try to pinpoint the whereabouts of a missing 21-year-old man.

Police identified the man as Oscar "Romeo" Rios. He's described as a 21-year-old Hispanic man who stands at 5'10", 160 pounds. He has fair skin, brown hair and a thin mustache.

He was last seen walking in the area of Richards and Research Park in a red 49ers jacket, no shirt, and unknown type of pants with white shoes around 7 p.m. Wednesday and could be in crisis. Police said Rios is considered at risk due to a health condition.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Davis Police Department emergency line at 530-758-3600.