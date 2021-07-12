Davis police searching for suspects who stole thousands in July 4 break-in

Davis police said that the suspects stole several thousand dollars worth of merchandise.

DAVIS, Calif. — Davis police are asking for the community's help in finding two male suspects who broke into a business and stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

The Davis Police Department said on Facebook that the incident happened on July 4 at around 3 a.m. in the 700 block of 2nd Street. The two suspects got into the business by breaking the glass door.

Police said when they got inside, "the suspects stole several thousand dollars worth of merchandise before fleeing in their vehicle."

Davis police are looking for a dark full-sized domestic SUV with oversized wheels and tires. They believe it could be a 2004-2009 Dodge Durango or Chrysler Aspen.

If anyone has any information about this case is asked to call the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400 and to reference case number 21-2676.

