Two Antioch residents arrested after alleged theft at a CVS in Davis, police say

As retailers and pharmacies struggle with thieves taking items uninterrupted, police in Davis say the suspects in a reported CVS theft may have done other thefts.

DAVIS, Calif. — When two suspected thieves allegedly walked out of the CVS pharmacy on 1550 East Covell Boulevard in Davis with bags full of goods, police caught them as they were leaving the city.

Further investigating showed the two teenagers may have committed similar prior thefts in Woodland, according to Davis Police Department officials, though they have yet to release further details.

They said on Thursday they received a 911 call from the CVS pharmacy reporting a theft-in-progress. Entering the store with large bags, the caller reported two people grabbed products off shelves and fled in a vehicle outside.

When the car with the two suspects was stopped by police, they were able to recover the goods — which included soap, skin care products and many other items.

Both 19-year-old Dorian Adams and 18-year-old Taveon Thompson, residents of Antioch, were arrested and booked at the Yolo County Jail on burglary, conspiracy and organized retail theft charges.